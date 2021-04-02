A vehicle fire has closed the two right northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Brentwood at Concord Road.
According to the City of Brentwood, emergency crews are responding to a vehicle fire that is currently on the right shoulder of the interstate.
No other information about the incident, including the cause of the fire, if there are any injuries or the estimated time that the roadway may be cleared were immediately available.
