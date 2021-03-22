The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Wilson County after Wilson County Sheriff's Office deputies located a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Brentwood.
According to Brentwood Police Department Assistant Police Chief Richard Hickey, the BMW was stolen from a Rolling Fork Drive home sometime between Friday, March 19, and Sunday, March 21.
Hickey said in an email that the homeowners were out of town for the weekend, and had parked the BMW inside of the home's garage with the keys left inside of the unlocked vehicle.
An unidentified person accessed the home's garage after they entered another vehicle that was also left unlocked in the home's driveway, activating a garage door opener that was inside of the unlocked vehicle in the driveway.
According to the TBI, the stolen BMW was located by WCSO deputies at a Mt. Juliet home on Sunday night, and when deputies arrived, TBI alleges that the unidentified driver fled the scene, striking several law enforcement patrol vehicles and driving toward a deputy, who fired several shots at the driver.
The vehicle was found a short time later by Metro Nashville Police Department officers at a Baton Rouge Drive home in Hermitage, along with an unidentified male who was suffering from a gunshot wound.
No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident, and the condition of the suspect who was transported to a local hospital has not been released.
