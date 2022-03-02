Rob Verell has announced his campaign for the Williamson County Commission in District 5, seeking to fill the vacancy from Commissioner Beth Lothers’ decision to not run again, per a press release.
Verell is a Nolensville resident and technology professional.
“I am excited to announce my campaign for the county commission, and I want to thank Beth Lothers for her service and commitment to representing District 5 and specifically Nolensville’s interests in Williamson County," Verell said in his release. "I am running to ensure that families in the Nolensville area continue to have this essential voice in county affairs. Williamson County residents expect competent, effective and fiscally responsible government.”