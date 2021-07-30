Veteran Nashville broadcast journalist and former WSMV anchor Demetria Kalodimos has been appointed communication professional-in-residence in Lipscomb University’s School of Communication for the 2021-22 academic year.
In the role, Kalodimos will share her experiences and expertise with undergraduate students and will develop workshops and programming, with a particular focus on digital media ethics. In addition, Kalodimos will co-teach a class with Alan Griggs, chair of Lipscomb’s School of Journalism.
The one-year appointment begins in August, according to a release.
Kalodimos anchored and reported news for nearly 40 years and has 16 Emmys, three Investigative Reporters and Editors (IRE) National awards, three Edward R. Murrow Awards for investigative reporting and the Gracie from American Women in Radio and Television. She produces documentaries and music videos via her Genuine Human Productions. Her songwriter series, Barnegie Hall, aired nationally on PBS stations across the country.
Griggs and Kalodimos worked together at WSMV for 20 years.
“For many years I have had the pleasure and honor of working alongside Demetria Kalodimos,” Griggs said. “She is the epitome of a dedicated journalist with an unmatched foundation of tenaciousness and high ethical standards for her craft. I look forward to having her join us in the classroom and to lead several major projects for our School of Communication, as well.”
Kalodimos holds a Master of Science degree in journalism from the University of Illinois and a bachelor’s degree in music education and an honorary doctorate, both from Illinois Wesleyan University.
Housed in the Lipscomb University College of Liberal Arts & Sciences, the School of Communication offers undergraduate programs in advertising, journalism and new media, and public relations. Graduate programs are offered in advertising and public relations.
