Doug Crow — a prolific creator of local pubs and a key figure in the city’s food and beverage scene since the 2000s — has died unexpectedly, according to an obituary posted online.
He was 51.
The cause of Crow’s recent death has not been publicly disclosed. He died on Thursday, the obituary noted.
The affable founder of Joe’s Place and Crow’s Nest, both located on Bandywood Drive in Green Hills, Crow also owned and operated pubs in Destin, Florida. Locally, he had ownership and/or involvement in Corner Pub in the Woods, The Alley and Dalton's in Bellevue; Austin's in Fieldstone Farms; The Corner Pub in Midtown; and DJ’s Pub and Grub in West Nashville. He also was involved in the establishment of Noble's Kitchen and Beer Hall in the Five Points area of East Nashville.
Chris Chamberlain, who reports on the restaurant industry for Post sister publication Nashville Scene, wrote in 2010 that Crow was known for bars that were consistent in presentation and desirable to patrons based on menu offerings and locations/spaces.
“Doug practices what I like to refer to as the ‘hermit crab expansion strategy’ whereupon he moves into recently vacated dining sites and fills them with good, dependable food in a comfortable environment,” Chamberlain reported at the time.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Saint Henry Catholic Church in West Meade.
