Over 6,500 people were reached and nearly 2,000 watchers engaged with questions and reactions to the first Facebook live tour given by the Battle of Franklin Trust.
The Facebook Live event was intended to give a tour of Carnton, one of the Trust's historic homes. Eric Jacobson, the nonprofit’s CEO, lead the tour through the visitor's center and outside the home after early difficulties with technology.
"I thought it was fun and interesting. For me it was a completely different way to engage with people," said Jacobson. "The questions were great and really all over the place, not just about Carnton but about the Civil War."
"We will do more of these tours. Maybe we should've been engaging like this all along, and maybe something good will come out of this situation.
As staff of the Battle of Franklin Trust began considering how to best deal with the closing of Carnton and the Carter House because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a bit of irony made its way into the plans.
The Facebook Live tour, of course, was necessitated by the onset of the worldwide health crisis. But in an odd twist, producing an online tour of the popular Carnton site that played such a key role in the Battle of Franklin would never have been possible were it not for the coronavirus.
“We may do several of these over the next couple of months,” Jacobson said. “We may be out on the battlefield and in some of the historic cemeteries, and maybe on the battlefield at Spring Hill. We might even do some in the gift shops to encourage people to buy online.”
