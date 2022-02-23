Officials with Iron Galaxy Studios announced Wednesday the company will establish a video game development studio in Nashville, a move expected to yield 108 technology-related jobs.
According to a release, the investment is valued at about $950,000. No location or any state incentives are included in the release.
Based in Chicago and with a presence in Orlando, Iron Galaxy Studios was founded in 2008 and bills itself as the second-largest independent video game developer in the United States with more than 65 shipped titles, 10 platforms and approximately 20 partners. The company employs more than 250 people and focuses on video games (both that it produces and supports via contract work) in the action-adventure sphere. Its products include Killer Instinct seasons 2 and 3, Wreckateer and Divekick.
“We have grown rapidly over the past year as we support partners and in preparation for the launch of Rumbleverse,” Chelsea Blasko, Iron Galaxy Studios co-CEO with Adam Boyes, said in the release. “Through a focus on our people and DEIA (diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility), we are proud that we have successfully enhanced our diversity figures and are looking forward to capitalizing on the amazing talent pool of technology professionals available in Nashville as well as supporting the local community.”
Iron Galaxy’s expansion to Tennessee comes as CBRE recently ranked Nashville the nation’s top city for tech job growth over the last five years in its 2021 Scoring Tech Talent report.
Bob Rolfe, Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development commissioner, said in the release the state has supported nearly 60 economic development projects in Davidson County since 2017. The TDEC effort has resulted in more than 25,000 job commitments and approximately $3.2 billion in capital investment.
