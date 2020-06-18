A candlelight vigil has been organized for the Brentwood police officer who died in a traffic accident Thursday morning.
The vigil for Destin Legieza is slated to be held at 8 p.m., Friday, June 19, at Fellowship Bible Church, located at 1201 Franklin Road in Brentwood.
Anyone is welcome to attend are encouraged to bring a candle, wear a mask, and to practice social distancing.
Legieza, 30, died in the line of duty today after a two-car collision on Franklin Road at 4:52 a.m. on Thursday, according to a release from the City of Brentwood.
The release says preliminary reports from the Tennessee Highway Patrol indicate that a vehicle collided with Legieza’s patrol car and trapped him in his vehicle. The patrol car was headed south on Franklin Road to the Brentwood Service Center on General George Patton Drive at the time of the crash, according to the release. Legieza was at the end of his shift when he was driving.
After the incident, Legieza was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the other vehicle had non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Tennessee Highway Patrol will send a final investigative report to the District Attorney’s Office when it is finished. No charges have yet been filed against the other driver.
Legieza, 30, had been with the department since 2015 and worked the midnight shift. He was previously employed by the Athens-Clarke County Police Department in Athens, Ga.
The release says Legieza was born and raised in Franklin and attended Franklin High School. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice Administration.
He lived in Spring Hill and was a third-generation law enforcement officer.
“My husband, Destin, was the best man I’ve ever met," his wife Heather said in the release. "He had so many friends and family who loved him. He loved the community of Brentwood and always knew he wanted to be a police officer. To my best friend, I love you forever and I miss you.”
His father is a lieutenant with the Franklin Police Department and his grandfather is retired from the CSX Railroad Police.
"To say that I am heartbroken would be an understatement," Brentwood Police Chief Jeff Hughes said in the release. "Destin was an exceptional officer with so much potential in our organization. His memory will live in our hearts forever and we will honor him daily in our continued service.”
Counseling has been provided for Legieza’s colleagues at the police department.
A memorial fund and the funeral arrangements have not yet been arranged, according to the release. For more information about the vigil, please contact Tom Tunnicliffe at [email protected]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.