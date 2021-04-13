The Friends of the Williamson County Public Library group is holding a vintage pop-up book sale Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the lobby of the main branch of the library in Franklin.
The popular vintage book sale includes thousands of vintage books in great condition, with many rare and valuable editions priced well below online prices. There are bargains for decorators looking to add a special touch to bookshelves and display areas.
While at the library, visitors can step into the newly expanded Friends’ Book Store with more shelves, books and aisle space. New books are added weekly with increased shelf space, giving readers more choices of bargain-priced books with prices ranging from 50 cents to $3.
Later this spring, on May 14-15, the FOTL will hold its children’s pop-up book sale in the lobby of the library’s main branch. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 14, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 15.
The main branch of the Williamson County Public Library is located at 1314 Columbia Ave. For more information, email or call the Friends of the WCPL, [email protected], 615-595-1250, ext. 1182.
