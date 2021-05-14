A Williamsburg, Va., man has been indicted by a Williamson County Grand Jury on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor after prosecutors allege that he was in possession of child pornography while in Williamson County last year.
Court documents allege that law enforcement received information in April 2020 that in January 2020 David Matthew Haenni was staying at Mainstay Suites in Brentwood when he accessed no less than 25 sexually pornographic images of children on an online storage service that was tied to his laptop and IP address.
43-year-old Haenni has been charged, but it's unclear at this time if he is currently jailed.
