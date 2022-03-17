Virsys12 announced Thursday its appointment of Brandon Marsee as its chief financial officer and Camellia Petty as vice president of consulting services.
Marsee represents the forefront of financial executive talent with a proven track record of delivering profitable growth according to a release. Virsys12 entrusts the CFO role to him in part for his two decades’ worth of experience but also his strong background in strategizing and executing software solutions. The company now tasks him with supervising financial activities and identifying growth opportunities.
The company will simultaneously place its strategic leadership and direction for its clientele in Petty’s hands. The release says she is a seasoned technology professional with a knack for finding innovative ways to deploy and manage tech such that value is added to the company and processes are improved.
“I am pleased to welcome Brandon to our leadership team,” said Tammy Hawes, Virsys12 CEO and founder. “His experience in leading financial operations and driving operational change will make an immediate impact. He joins us at a critical time as we continue to grow, and I’m looking forward to the perspective and leadership he will bring.”
Relatedly, Virsys12 announced early last month it had tapped a new chief strategy officer, Michael Gardner; a new chief technology officer, Seth Hobgood and a new chief services officer, Justin Poggioli. Petty and Marsee make five key changes to the firm’s C-suite so far this year.
Marsee previously served as CFO and also senior vice president of operations at PolSource, a Salesforce partner. He earned his business administration B.S. from Alma College in Michigan and his MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University in Illinois.
Petty comes into the role of VP of consulting services from Franklin-based IT staffing and DevOps corporation, Provisions Group, where she served as the managing director of Salesforce and led a multi-industrial team of Salesforce professionals across North America. She brings with her a business administration degree from Cumberland University and a tech degree from Nashville State.
“We are fortunate to have Camellia join Virsys12 to help us fulfill our mission to deliver innovative Salesforce solutions that align our clients’ Salesforce experience with their business strategies,” said Hawes. “Camellia is a strategic thinker with in-depth Salesforce experience. Her ability to build scalable processes as we continue to expand and diversify service offerings is key to our organization.”
The Brentwood-based salesforce solutions integrator operates in the healthcare continuum with a focus on AppExchange ISV. This comes two weeks after the firm was named a “contender” in this year’s IDC MarketScape index, which is a list that helps the market’s buyers assess which technologies best fit their needs.
Virsys12 is a health-tech innovator with products and solutions for provider lifecycle and the Digital 360 initiative at Salesforce — an initiative aimed at helping businesses transform customer engagement as the workforce transitions to more remote and hybrid work.
