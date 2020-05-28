Given the current circumstances from the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, The Heimerdinger Foundation’s annual Hope for Healing event will be reimagined as a “No Show” virtual fundraiser where supporters commit to donating to Meals 4 Health and Healing online or via mail Saturday, June 13.
The Heimerdinger Foundation’s Meals 4 Health and Healing program’s mission is to provide nutrient-rich, organic meals free of charge to those facing cancer and their families/caregivers. Servicing both Williamson and Davidson counties, the team prepares and delivers nearly 500 meals to over 60 people on a weekly basis and strives to educate the Greater Nashville community about proper nutrition and healthy meal options.
“The annual Hope for Healing event is an inspiring and emotional evening where stories and testimonials are conveyed, connections are made, and a meal is shared,” a spokesperson for the organization said in an email.
“Now more than ever, the community is experiencing the isolation that cancer patients go through on a daily basis.”
This year the “No Show” Hope for Healing Virtual Fundraiser will serve as an opportunity for anyone looking to support a noteworthy cause from the comfort of their home. All donations are tax deductible and funds will directly support programming.
