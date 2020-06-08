Williamson County CASA raised over $95,000 from its Virtual Voices for Children event on May 21, sponsored by Jackson National Life Insurance Company (Jackson) and the Sanders Family.
The annual fundraiser, Voices for Children, was held on Facebook Live this year to allow people in the community to support the mission online while staying safe during the coronavirus outbreak.
“We are proud to support the crucial work Williamson County CASA is doing to help youth in our community,” Niya Moon, corporate philanthropy manager at Jackson, said in a press release. “CASA volunteers give abused and neglected children a chance to become fulfilled adults.”
Jackson works with financial professionals and their clients to help them achieve financial freedom for life.
“The work of CASA never stops,” Emily Layton, executive director of Williamson County CASA added. “Children experiencing abuse and neglect in our community need us now, more than ever. We are so fortunate and honored to have the generous support of our community so we are able to continue this vital work.”
The event was made possible by the support of Jackson; The Sanders Family; Brasfield & Gorrie; Fab-Line Machinery; Pinnacle Bank; Coyne Oral Surgery; Davis Stokes Collaborative; Franklin Synergy Bank; Lee Company; Nashville Machine Company; Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani; and Stites & Harbison.
Williamson County CASA advocates for the best interests of abused and neglected children in the juvenile court system of Williamson County. The vision is to see every child in a safe and permanent home.
To learn more, visit williamsoncountycasa.org.
