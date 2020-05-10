Williamson County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) will be holding its largest fundraiser of the year later this month, but as a result of the coronavirus outbreak, the event will be held online for the first time.
Virtual Voices for Children, sponsored by Jackson and The Sanders Family, is taking new shape this year and moving to Facebook Live Thursday, May 21, according to a press release sent recently by the nonprofit. The activities will jumpstart Monday, May 18, with the opening of a silent auction and will end with a live event featuring guest speakers, by-request performances by a local band, Sweet Fever, and an award honoring the former CASA executive director, Marianne Schroer.
VIP tickets are available for $200 and include a bottle of wine provided by Harvest Beverage Company, CASA wine cups, cookies from Merridee’s Breadbasket, and a charcuterie plate from Catering and Events by Suzette. This will all be arranged in a custom basket and safe-delivered to recipient’s door prior to the live event.
“The past few months have been very challenging for everyone in our community and around the world, but it is a particularly concerning time for children who are experiencing abuse and neglect in their homes,” CASA Executive Director Emily Layton said. “We are so honored that so many businesses and individuals in our community have chosen to support our mission through this event. We look forward to gathering together to have a little fun and give a voice to children in our community.”
This is event is made possible by the support of several sponsors: Jackson; The Sanders Family; Brasfield & Gorrie; Fab-Line Machinery; Pinnacle Bank; Stites & Harbison; Coyne Oral Surgery; Davis Stokes Collaborative; Franklin Synergy Bank; Lee Company; Nashville Machine Company; and Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani.
To learn more about Williamson County CASA and Virtual Voices for Children, visit williamsoncountycasa.org.
