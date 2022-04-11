The TMA Group (Transportation Management Association) announced Monday that Maureen Haley Thornton, president and CEO of the Williamson County Convention & Visitors Bureau, has joined its leadership board.
“TMA is so honored to have Maureen Haley Thornton as a member of the TMA Group board of directors,” Glenn McGehee, TMA chairman, said in a news release. Her expertise in the strategic tourism initiatives coupled with an economic development focus will be of great value to the organization's leadership, per the release.
“TMA is moving our region forward in addressing and meeting the needs of alternative transportation in an innovative, progressive, economically sustainable and environmentally sound way.”
Thornton has been in her position with Visit Franklin since last July.
“Transportation is such a vital piece of the visitor experience, and we are fortunate to have a strong partner in those efforts with the TMA Group,” she said. “I am excited about continuing our longstanding partnership as part of the organization’s board of directors.”
In her role with WCCVB, Thornton leads strategic direction in attracting and dispersing tourism arrivals and spending throughout Williamson County. Prior to Visit Franklin, Thornton served as the vice president of Strategic Tourism Initiatives at Visit Houston.
A graduate of the University of Miami, Thornton lives in Franklin with her husband, Alex, and two young daughters.
Additional members of the TMA Group board of directors are Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson; Robert Blair, B. Media Communications; David Burt; Story Construction LLC; Kelly Dannenfelser, city of Franklin; Brad Dunn, Pinnacle Bank; Pat Emery, Hall Emery; Diane Giddens, Williamson County; Kel McDowell, Williamson Inc.; Glenn McGehee, SouthStar LLC; Julie Miller, Williamson Medical Center; Franklin Mayor Ken Moore; Bob Murphy, RPM Transportation Consultants LLC; Dave Pelton, Energy and Environmental Consultant; Mark Robbins, the Franklin Chop House; Marianne Schroer, childhood advocacy consultant; Janet Smith, Columbia State Community College; Daniel Spann, Barge Solutions; Cyril Stewart, Cyril Stewart AIA; Charita Upkins, BeautyCounter entrepreneur; and John Wingo, Stites & Harbison PLLC.
Established in 1988, the TMA Group describes itself as a regional leader in customizing innovative environmentally friendly, multimodal transportation solutions for employers and communities.
For more information, contact Debbie Henry, president and CEO, at 615-790-4005.
