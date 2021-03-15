Belmont men’s basketball coach Casey Alexander may be the most snake-bitten men’s basketball coach in the country right now.
The COVID-19 pandemic robbed the Belmont Bruins of a 2020 NCAA Tournament appearance in his first year with the team. And this time around, it was the NCAA selection committee that kept the Bruins out of the NCAA Tournament.
Just like the rest of us, Belmont watched the NCAA selection show on Sunday. And just like the rest of us, the Bruins didn’t understand how their body of work that included 30 straight Ohio Valley Conference wins, a 21-game winning streak, an OVC regular season championship and tying the No. 1 team in the country for the most wins this season wasn’t enough to earn an at-large bid.
“I’m deeply disappointed our players won’t have the opportunity for postseason play,” Alexander said in a statement. “I’m extremely proud of how they’ve conducted themselves and encouraged each other during a very challenging year. Perhaps nothing reflects that more than posting the most wins in the nation with Gonzaga (26).
“To think over the last two years together our group had two conference championships, one tournament championship — not to mention 30 consecutive league wins — but no postseason games is a tough pill to swallow. It is a great reminder that you have to handle your own business each day — practice and games — and not rely on anyone to do it for you.”
The decision to exclude Belmont rubbed many the wrong way, including ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale, who advocated for the Bruins to be in the tournament field during a broadcast on Sunday night.
“There’s one team I thought should have been in this field and is not, and that’s Belmont out of the Ohio Valley; That's my one gripe,” Vitale said during a broadcast on Sunday.
“Now, I know people are screaming, yelling saying, ‘Who did they play?’ Well, they play whoever’s in front of them. They don’t get opportunities to play against teams where you can get Quad 1 wins. If you roll the dice enough and you’re in one of those big leagues, you’re going to get some wins. Belmont won 26 games. That’s the most as anybody in the field. Twenty-six was what Gonzaga won. So, I thought Belmont really should have been part of this tournament.”
Belmont seemed to be on the fast track to get back to the NCAA Tournament after running through its regular season schedule. The Bruins won the regular season conference championship but stumbled against Morehead State in the OVC Tournament championship game.
Unfortunately for Belmont, the selection committee stayed true to form and was not a friend to mid-major programs. But that’s not the Bruins’ fault.
They scheduled an early-season tournament with No. 1 Gonzaga, Boise State, Saint Louis, Xavier, Auburn and Michigan State that was canceled due to COVID-19. They also had games against USC and Western Kentucky wiped out because of COVID-19 as well.
Despite being on the outside looking in concerning the NCAA Tournament, it was all but a given that Belmont would be chosen to play in the NIT.
Wrong again.
In any other year, Belmont would have had an automatic bid to the NIT by virtue of winning the OVC regular season title. But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were no automatic bids this season.
"We look at the whole body of work," NIT Selection Committee chair Judy Rose said. "We have to compare who we think are the best 16 teams. Who would be the most competitive? It's really no different from what the NCAA committee does. It's not an easy task and that part is not fun, to leave people out."
The normal 32-team field was trimmed to 16, and the Bruins didn’t make that cut either. However, as one of the first four teams out along with Marshall, Furman and UAB, Belmont still has a small chance to make the tournament if one of the 16 teams can’t play due to COVID-19.
