There isn’t much the Tennessee lady Vols have accomplished over the last three decades that Mickey Dearstone hasn’t witnessed firsthand.
Over the last 30 years, Dearstone was a part of five national championships, 10 Final Four appearances, 17 Elite Eight appearances, 25 NCAA Tournament appearances, 12 SEC regular season titles and 11 SEC Tournament titles.
But after his 23rd season as the full-time play-by-play voice of the Lady Vols, Dearstone announced on Tuesday that he would be retiring at the end of the 2021-22 basketball season.
"When anyone asked me how long I was going to do Lady Vols basketball, I had the same response: I wanted to do it as long as I can without one person thinking that maybe I stuck around too long,” Dearstone said in a release. “After missing two games last year and three this year, I decided to turn the mic over to someone else.
"I'm a lucky man. I have worked with three incredible coaches in Pat Summitt, Holly Warlick and Kellie Harper. I want to thank Joan Cronan and her staff, Edwin Huster, Steve Early and Glenn Thackston for allowing me to do it my way. It's the only way I know how. I will always cherish the hundreds of friendships I have made with administrators, coaches, players and especially Lady Vols fans everywhere."
Dearstone got his start in 1991 as a fill-in for Bob Kesling and began as a part-time sub for broadcasts for the next eight seasons until taking over the role full time when Kelsing began full-time play-by-play duties for Tennessee football and men’s basketball.
He was a driving force in making the Lady Vol Radio Network the largest women’s collegiate basketball network in the country, growing from a few local Knoxville stations to more than 20 stations across Tennessee.
Dearstone also spent time as the voice of Tennessee softball from 2005-2-12, where he was on hand for five College World Series appearances and UT’s runner-up finish in 2007.
