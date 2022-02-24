Williamson County CASA is hosting its 11th annual Voices for Children fundraiser, presented by Jackson National Life Insurance Company and Neal and Harwell PLC, at Graystone Quarry on Thursday, April 7.
The evening will raise significant funds for the local nonprofit’s program and its mission to advocate for the best interests of abused and neglected children within the county’s court system.
“Even through these challenging years, the work of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) has never stopped, and neither has the support of our community,” Emily Layton, executive director, said in a press release. “This year’s Voices for Children event will be particularly special as we finally get to be back in person and spend the evening with those who want to ensure the safety and wellbeing of children in our community.”
Voices for Children will begin at 6 p.m. with a cocktail hour that includes hors d’oeuvres compliments of Catering & Events by Suzette. The evening will also include a dinner, and guests will have the opportunity to bid on the event’s live and silent auction items.
Live musical entertainment will be provided by Karen Taylor Good and Stowe Dailey. Karen Taylor Good is the Grammy-nominated songwriter of “How Can I Help You Say Goodbye” and other radio hits by Patty Loveless, Al Jarreau, Melissa Manchester and many others. She has recorded albums and movie soundtracks with Willie Nelson, Al Green and Dolly Parton.
Stowe Dailey is a singer-songwriter, and best-selling author. She co-wrote the hit song “Long Time Comin’” for the group Shenandoah. Her album Angel Chants was the soundtrack of Angel Stories, featured on The Learning Channel.
Voices for Children is Williamson County CASA’s biggest fundraiser of the year, and all proceeds from the night go toward its mission. Tickets are on sale now for $125 and may be purchased online at www.williamsoncountycasa.org.
Jackson National Life Insurance Company and Neal & Harwell PLC return as the presenting sponsors for the 2022 Voices for Children event. Additional sponsors include Brasfield and Gorrie, Pinnacle Financial Partners, Stites & Harbison, Ben and Jennifer Rooke, Lee Company, Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, Lineage Bank and Compass Realty. For sponsorship opportunities or to make a donation, contact Sydni Dicke at [email protected] or 615-591-2699 x2.
Williamson County CASA describes itself as an organization that advocates for the best interests of abused or neglected children in the judicial system, and works daily with a vision to ensure that every child is placed in a safe and permanent home. The nonprofit recruits, trains and supports citizen volunteers to get to know each child and be by their side, advocating for their best interests in the courtroom and the community, per the release.
The organization says CASA volunteers — appointed by the Juvenile Judge — ensure that judges have all the information they need to make potentially life-changing decisions for each child.
For more information about Williamson County CASA and its mission, go to www.williamsoncountycasa.org.
