Greenbrier High School defensive end Nathan Robinson was bound for the Southeastern Conference, regardless of which of his final three schools he chose.
But only one of those programs allowed him to stay in-state and play for the team that he said all his friends cheer for. So, it was no surprise when Robinson committed to the University of Tennessee on Monday morning, announcing his decision via Twitter.
“Every time I go to Tennessee, I just feel it even more,” Robinson told 247Sports. “And I don’t think there’s ever been a doubt that I wouldn’t go there ever since I got offered by them. … I mean, it’s gotten close to even at points with Kentucky and Ole Miss, and I tried to make it even. But I knew all along that it was going to be hard not to go.”
Robinson is the sixth member of Tennessee’s 2023 class and the Vols’ third in-state commitment, joining three-star Mt. Juliet offensive tackle Ayden Bussell and three-star Lipscomb Academy receiver Nate Spillman.
A three-star edge rusher and the No. 15-ranked player in Tennessee in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports composite rankings, Robinson also held offers from Indiana, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
The 6-foot-5, 286-pound defensive end ranked second on the Bobcats with 89 tackles last season, and he led the team with 23 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.
Robinson will be joined in Knoxville by teammate Derek Taylor, an unranked tight end in the class of 2023 who is committed to the Vols as a preferred walk on.
