After a run of incoming transfers, the Tennessee Volunteers football team is losing another player by way of transfer after defensive back Shawn Shamburger announced he had entered the transfer portal on Tuesday.
In his three-plus years in Knoxville, Shamburger recorded 86 tackles, four sacks, four passes defensed and an interception.
"First and foremost, I want to say thank you to the University of Tennessee for giving me the opportunity to be able to play such a great sport at this level," Shamburger tweeted. "I also want to acknowledge all my coaches along this journey, each one of you have instilled in me knowledge and words of wisdom that will last a lifetime.
"To my Rocky Top Friends and Family that I have gained, I love you all and wish nothing but the best! I have officially entered the transfer portal for my last year of eligibility."
Tennessee may not have expected Shamburger back in 2021 after he entered the transfer portal on Dec. 12; however, he withdrew his name the following day. Shamburger was not included on Tennessee’s spring football roster and he did not practice with the team.
The Vols do have some veteran depth in the secondary — including Alontae Taylor and Kenneth George Jr. — even after Shamburger’s departure. Theo Jackson or Doneiko Slaughter could step into Shamburger’s old role of nickel back, where both have some experience.
Shamburger, who was a 12-game stater for Tennessee in 2019, played in three games including one start last year. He registered nine total tackles before opting out of the rest of the season.
