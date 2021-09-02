Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is seeking fun, motivated volunteers to assist with the festival scheduled for Sept. 25-26 at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin.
Volunteers will receive reimbursement of their ticket fee (value: $239) in exchange for committing to just 10 hours of work during the festival.
Those interested are asked to work one shift each on Saturday and Sunday. Volunteers can select preferred work departments and can select shift times allowing them to schedule around “can’t miss” performances. Applications are now available at www.festiVOL.net/events.
“Volunteers are an essential part of the festival experience,” Brandt Wood, Pilgrimage Festival co-founder, said in a press release. “Not only do volunteers get free admission but they also get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to execute an event like this. We always appreciate the support of the community for Pilgrimage.
Volunteers must be 18 years or older and must provide proof of vaccination in order to enter the event as a volunteer.
Produced by Better than Ezra frontman and Franklin resident Kevin Griffin, alongside Wood and Michael Whelan, Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival will host more than 50 acts across five stages with Dave Matthews Band, The Black Keys, Maren Morris and Cage the Elephant as headliners. For more information on the festival, visit www.pilgrimagefestival.com.
