Hard Bargain Association will be holding a community day of service Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the nonprofit’s Ty’s House on Mount Hope Street in Franklin.
Volunteers will be cleaning the entire Hard Bargain neighborhood that covers three blocks near downtown Franklin. Click here to sign up for the event.
“Any volunteers are much appreciated,” HBA Executive Director Derrick Solomon said. “We have partnered with several churches, local organizations and businesses.”
If possible, volunteers are asked to bring lawn mowers, trimmers, chainsaws, gloves, large trash bags, rakes, shovels, gloves or wheel barrows.
“We also are seeking a few guys to help cook hamburgers and hot dogs to help feed our volunteers,” Solomon added. “The forecast is cloudy and 78 degrees as of now. We are going to have an unbelievable day.”
Franklin Mayor Ken Moore will kick off the event at 10 a.m. There will also be a couple of award presentations to longtime supporters of Hard Bargain Association and the neighborhood. In addition, there will be activities for young kids to keep them busy while their parents or guardians do the yard work.
Solomon said the event has leading support from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which will be hosting a blood drive at the same time as the community service at 1100 Gray Fox Lane; Home Depot, which has supplied much of the material; and the city of Franklin Sanitation Department, which is providing trash cans and will do a “sweep-thru” of the Hard Bargain neighborhood Monday morning.
Parking will be available at the Primitive Church next door to Ty’s House or along Mount Hope Street. There will be additional space at Johnson Elementary for overflow parking.
Visit the Hard Bargain Association Facebook pagefor more information.
