Tennesseans with disabilities vote far less than their counterparts in other states, according to a new report from the Tennessee Disability Coalition.
It’s no surprise: Tennessee is among the worst states when it comes to voter turnout for all voters. The state is also a leader when it comes to felony disenfranchisement.
But the study's author finds that the challenges facing voters with disabilities are unique, and in some cases resolvable.
According to the report, Tennessee had the second-lowest turnout among voters with disabilities in the country during the 2018 midterms. And while the voting gap between those with and without disabilities was 4.7 percent nationally, in Tennessee the gap was nearly tripled — 13 percent. That gap between voters with and without disabilities was fifth-worst in the country.
The coalition study cites research from Rutgers University that indicates the gap is not due to voters with disabilities not caring about politics. In fact, the study finds, non-voters with disabilities are more likely to express interest in politics than those without disabilities.
The report suggests that better transportation, accessible voting machines and polling places, and a loosening of registration and absentee restrictions could make it easier for Tennesseans with disabilities to vote.
“Challenges all Americans have faced during this pandemic have exposed the real inequalities that many citizens with disabilities have experienced their entire lives,” writes the study’s author, Jeff Strand. “We have changed public policy to accommodate the adversity of 2020. This has created a new opportunity for us to open a window to a world where self-determination, secured by the right to vote, is accessible to all. We must enshrine accessibility into our new post-pandemic world and tear down the shameful wall of exclusion from the ballot box. … Voters with disabilities are in many ways canaries in the coal mine for all voters. Secure, barrier-free elections that are accessible to voters with disabilities will protect and assist all voters.”
One Davidson County voter, Patricia Valladares, sought out an absentee ballot for the August primary election, her first time voting absentee since she became a naturalized citizen. The process was complicated by her blindness, but she was ultimately able to send a printed ballot in through a ballot envelope sent to her home by election officials.
For the general election, though, Valladares says she did not get an absentee envelope and could not print one from her home. So despite her age and concerns about COVID-19, she voted in person on Tuesday in Hermitage. Valladares says that she was frustrated when poll officials could not find the touchpad necessary for her to vote on the accessible machines, so she had to tell the officials her preferred candidates — in previous elections she was able to vote independently. A member of the Mid-Tennessee Council of the Blind board, Valladares says she’s heard of other blind voters experiencing similar issues.
“I think it’s very important for everybody who has a disability to go and vote,” she says. “Just like everybody else can go and vote, express their thoughts, as a person with a disability we have to do it, because we are the ones that are a minority, and if we don’t express ourselves, things will not change.
