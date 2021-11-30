It would certainly subside the angst of many Tennessee Titans fans to have someone to blame for the team’s ongoing battle with the injury bug as they head into their Week 13 bye.
As head coach Mike Vrabel spoke to reporters on Monday afternoon, he seemed to empathize with fans who want a name to direct their anger toward, but he also stated that this may be an instance where there is no singular person or group at fault.
“I don’t like to refer back to my playing days, but I will in this instance. I never suffered an injury and said, ‘That damn strength coach,’” Vrabel said. “I never said that. I never said, ‘That trainer sucks.’ I know that is not the case. Some of these things are unfortunate. Some of these injuries are kind of just part of football.
“There is a large responsibility on the player to make sure they are doing everything they can to stay on top of things and the programs that we have them do. ... As a young player, there is no class or campus you have to be on. You come in here and you do your rehab, and you do all of those routines. A lot of that falls on the player and their responsibility. Then some of it is just unfortunate that guys get injured out there playing.”
The Titans have an NFL-high 17 players currently on injured reserve, and the team found out on Monday that it might be without cornerback Jackrabbit Jenkins for a game or two after he suffered a foot/ankle sprain in Sunday’s 36-13 loss to the New England Patriots.
This comes just two days after the Titans placed receiver A.J. Brown on IR, keeping him sidelined at least until their Dec. 23 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Jenkins is one of more than 20 Titans players who were either a regular starter or started at least one game for the team this season to get banged up and miss some time. That's why the bye week couldn’t have come at a better time for Tennessee.
Linebacker Ola Adeniyi, guard Nate Davis, linebacker Rashaan Evans, tight end Tommy Hudson, linebacker David Long Jr., cornerback Greg Mabin, running back Jeremy McNichols, linebacker Monty Rice and defensive lineman Teair Tart are all hurt but not currently on injured reserve.
It’s possible some or all of them could be ready to go for Week 14 against the Jaguars. That’s also around the time receiver Julio Jones and safety Dane Cruikshank are eligible to come off IR.
The following week, edge rusher Bud Dupree is eligible to return, and in Week 16 against the Steelers, Brown and cornerback Chris Jackson are eligible to return.
“I think we can get healthier; I think it is needed,” Vrabel said. “I think it is going to be real critical to get some guys back. It doesn’t look like we are playing with the same sort of speed that we had a few weeks ago or three or four weeks ago. I am very hopeful that it is going to help us and that everybody will be ready to get back to work here and get ready for Jacksonville.”
