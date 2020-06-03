In an unexpected statement to local media on Tuesday, Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters he has taken the last few days to reflect on the current social issues — racism, police brutality and protesting of civil rights — and to listen to what his bosses and players had to say on the matter.
The 44-year-old coach admitted that he has had an unintentional “social blind spot,” which was made apparent to him after two days of discussions with his players.
“First, acknowledge my own personal privilege, one that’s real,” Vrabel said. “I’d like to acknowledge a social blind spot, that either I was unaware of or chose not to see. I’ve had the unbelievable opportunity to listen to our players the last two days in our team meetings, listen to them with an open mind, and hear, and learn what they believe in and how they feel.
“Amy, Jon and myself have tried to put great people, and great fathers, and great husbands and great student-athletes on our football team. The majority of those men are African American, with a much different experience and background than I’ll ever know. And by listening and understanding to those thoughts and feelings and how they feel, has helped me recognize, I think, what’s important.
“And what’s important is that we find ways to respect each other’s feelings, that we respect each other’s beliefs, that we respect each other’s efforts to make positive change in our communities where we work, communities where we live, and communities where we grew up.”
While Vrabel wasn’t scheduled to address the media prior to his three defensive assistant coaches' Zoom meetings, he took the opportunity to address the social injustices that are plaguing the country and speak to the importance of unity and the role that leadership plays in helping establish that unity.
Vrabel vowed to help lead the Titans and their players toward a common goal of inclusion, diversity, equality and opportunity.
“Being an only child of a basketball coach, playing for the Ohio State Buckeyes, Pittsburgh Steelers, New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs afforded me a great luxury of seeing how successful locker rooms are built and managed,” Vrabel continued. “They’re built and managed on fair competition, love, loyalty, accountability, teamwork. What they’re not built on is race, creed, color or money. I would say that in closing, leaders, our prepared leaders, take decisive action and inspire a group of people towards a common goal. That common goal is inclusion, diversity, equality, opportunity.
“On behalf of the Tennessee Titans, our owner, our general manager, the head football coach, our staff, we want to support and will continue to help lead our players as we work towards that common goal.”
