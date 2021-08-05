The Tennessee Titans drafted tackle Dillon Radunz in the second round of April’s draft with the expectation that he would at some point transition to being the team’s starting right tackle.
That transition could take a little longer than initially expected as Radunz has seen his fair share of struggles through one week of training camp.
The 6-foot-6, 300-pound tackle has shown flashes of why the Titans grabbed him 53rd overall in the draft. But those positive moments have also come with some rookie growing pains.
“[He] needs to be better,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “He is a young player up front and playing right tackle, playing right guard, playing all over the place because guys are down. We need [him] to start to make some progress. The consistency has been what has been lacking.
“You see a good play and then you see a mistake that maybe we (the coaches) have made or he has made previously and that we have tried to correct. He needs to correct that, like every player does, so that [he is] not making the same mistakes two or three times.”
Clearly, Radunz didn’t expect to be handed the starting job. He is currently locked in a camp battle with free agent signee Kendall Lamm, plus Ty Sambrailo and David Quessenberry, who both saw time in spot starts last year due to several injuries that plagued the Titans’ offensive line.
While a natural tackle, Radunz has been moved around a bit during camp, mostly taking snaps at right tackle but also playing a bit of guard. The goal is to shape the rookie into a well-rounded offensive lineman who can play any of the guard and tackle positions when needed.
“For a young player trying to find and develop a role, [versatility] is a great asset to have because it gets you to the game,” Vrabel said last week. “Not saying he can pull it off right now, but if you can get any player to the point where he can play four positions that is a pretty valuable piece to have on gameday. But there is a lot that he has to improve to get to the standard that we want from our guys.”
Radunz himself will admit there’s a bit of a learning curve for him jumping from North Dakota State to the Titans. The 23-year-old is strong as a run blocker, but he needs to improve in pass protection, after all, he blocked on only 215 true passing downs over three years at NDSU.
“Guys are definitely a little quicker in the NFL compared to the FCS,” Radunz said. “So, I’m just learning and getting my feet in the ground a little bit quicker and using my hands a little bit quicker than usual; that’s certainly what I’m going to have to get used to.”
For now, Lamm appears to have the inside track to take the starting job on the right side. But as was evidenced last year when Pro Bowl tackle Taylor Lewan went down with a torn ACL then Sambrailo was injured himself as Lewan’s replacement, the Titans can never have enough offensive line depth.
“What we have tried to do is put the best five guys out there,” Vrabel added. “With this camp, with Taylor where he is at now, that has been Quessenberry and Lamm. Kendall is going to have an opportunity to compete at right tackle and so will Ty… We are trying to work all those guys in and just try to find the best group for where we are at right now in practice.”
Follow Michael Gallagher on Twitter @MGsports_
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.