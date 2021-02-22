Tennessee Titans kicker Stephen Gostkowski may have had the worst season in football last year.
So, nobody would blame officials with the franchise if they moved on from the 37-year-old free agent to be — a scenario the Titans are at least considering, according to head coach Mike Vrabel.
In a Q&A with season-ticket holders last Thursday, Vrabel hinted that Gostkowski’s tenure with the Titans could be nearing its conclusion.
“We have got to make more kicks,” he said. “We feel like we are going to have to address that position and see what Stephen is going to do. His contract is up. [We'll see] what he wants to do. But we're going to have to have guys in here that have competition and we want to find somebody that is going to make them."
Gostkowski connected on 18 of 26 field goals in 2020 and two of his 48 extra points with a career-low 69.2 field goal percentage. He struggled on kicks in the 40-49-yard range, making just 5 of his 10 attempts. His eight field goal misses were the most in the NFL.
Tennessee has kickers Sam Sloman and Tucker McCann on the practice squad. Sloman made 8 of 11 kicks in seven games with the Los Angeles Rams before being released midseason. He made all five of his extra points and both field goal attempts in his lone game with the Titans, including a 37-yard, game-winning kick against the Houston Texans in Week 17 that clinched the AFC South championship.
McCann, a 23-year-old undrafted free agent signee out of Missouri, spent the whole season on the practice squad. He did impress during training camp, showing off his leg and hitting several 50-yard field goals.
There will be several options to choose from in the free agent class — Matt Prater, Zane Gonzalez, Dustin Hopkins and Cody Parkey — or in the late rounds of the draft such as Lou Groza award-winner Jose Borregales (Miami), Riley Patterson (Memphis), Evan McPherson (Florida) and Alex Kessman (Pittsburgh).
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville post.
