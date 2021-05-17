Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel is not one to make snap judgments.
Which is why the fourth-year head coach is standing by the Titans’ scouting department and player evaluation process that led to the team drafting defensive end Rashad Weaver, who was charged with assault two days after the team selected him in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL draft.
"We stand by our process,” Vrabel said. “Again, the allegations we take very seriously. But talking with (general manager) Jon (Robinson), meeting with Jon as much as I have, his scouts and our coaches stand by our process in evaluating players. There's always going to be things that come up, and we'll do ... everything we can to avoid those and work through when they happen."
Witnesses identified Weaver as the man who allegedly struck a woman in the head outside of night club in Pittsburgh on April 18, a blow that later led to the woman being diagnosed with a concussion. The 23-year-old Weaver is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 5.
Weaver is one of three Titans draft picks who has yet to sign a contract, along with third-round picks Monty Rice and Elijah Molden. He did attend the Titans rookie minicamp over the weekend and was a full participant on Saturday. He was not, however, made available to the media following practice.
Instead, Vrabel, who is the first individual member of the organization to publicly address Weaver’s situation, was left to answer questions about Weaver’s future with the team.
“We understand the severity of the accusations,” Vrabel said. “We take them very seriously. But we’re also going to allow the legal process to ... run its course.”
As for his on-the-field performance, Vrabel seemingly liked what he saw from the 6-foot-4, 254-pound edge rusher. While the legal matters get worked out, the Titans appear to be in Weaver’s corner.
“Everything I’ve seen from Rashad here in person, he’s been one that’s been attentive and wants to try to be a good teammate and has taken coaching,” Vrabel added.
