Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel is a calculated individual, one who likes to leave very little to chance.
But in a mid-COVID-19 pandemic world, there are two things Vrabel has little control over as the Titans are set to begin in-person practice on Wednesday morning: how many of his players get vaccinated and in what kind of shape they return.
“Guys are continuing to do research to educate themselves to make a personal decision that we have said it was all along,” Vrabel said on Tuesday. “It is a personal decision and hopefully one that they can come to that will help them and that will help this team. Percentages, I am very comfortable with where they are. They continue to go up and I would expect them to go up.”
Having little communication with his players since minicamp ended in mid-June, Vrabel stated as he dismissed his players for a near 40-day break that he hoped they not only brushed up on their vaccination education but that they would also return at the end of July ready for the rigors of a full training camp and a three-game preseason.
“I think there is always that purgatory, that time after minicamp before training camp,” Vrabel said. “Everyone talks about, ‘What is the most important time of the year?’ and to me, that is the most important time.
“…They leave, and they go ... to different places. The players can be self-motivated and determined to come back better in the end of July than they were in the offseason workout…To see them physically, I can just go by the conditioning test, which was excellent, and then where we're going to start at tomorrow.”
The Titans had 30 players at Saint Thomas Sports Park on Saturday and another 60 on Tuesday for a conditioning test that Vrabel described as great. The fourth-year head coach even mentioned a few players by name that caught his attention.
“I saw some guys make some significant progress. Anthony Firkser, Teair Tart, Kristian Fulton ... were here working out. Then I see them now and they look different. They don’t look like the guys that we coached last year.”
The Titans first official practice is scheduled for Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.
