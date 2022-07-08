Vtina Beauty celebrated its opening and success with a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday evening, hosted by Williamson, Inc.
A small crowd gathered inside the med-spa, including employees, friends and members of Williamson, Inc., where everyone was all smiles.
Vtina Beauty has been in operating in Nashville since 2016 and opened their Brentwood location in 2020.
Owner, Valentina Hall, the med spa’s medical aesthetician and Hall’s daughter, Svetlana Khachieva, as well as the injectable specialist, Trinae Lashley, were there to cut the ribbon and discuss their experience so far at the new location and their excitement for the future.
“We’re people of faith and she’s also a big risk taker, so she opened this location in the middle of the pandemic and, you know, we just continue to pray and work really hard," Khachieva said.
According to their website, Hall is an international microblading practitioner and certified tattoo artist. She started her career in beauty doing women’s eyebrows who had gone through chemotherapy treatments. She then studied at Belmont and Vanderbilt before deciding to offer her services professionally in Nashville.
Vtina Beauty says it prides itself on staying up to date with the latest trends, techniques and products and have a talented group of skincare professionals that are dedicated to making every client look and feel their best. Services at the med spa include microblading, ombre brow powder services, permanent makeup, skin tightening laser treatments, facial rejuvenation, Botox injections and more.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call (615) 300-1967 or visit vtinabeauty.com.
