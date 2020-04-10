A national shortage of supplies and backups at labs had for weeks delayed statewide COVID-19 case reporting, leaving the numbers unrepresentative of the actual scope of the spread. This is still the case in many ways, as testing is limited to patients exhibiting symptoms and anti-body testing has yet to come largely available.
But for those who could get a test, many experienced delays — sometimes upwards of two weeks — in receiving results. That is changing: Officials at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, which had been providing the bulk of testing in Middle Tennessee prior to Metro Nashville opening up its three assessment centers, say their lab has fully caught up to its backlog of nearly 3,000 tests that had come from the system's screening centers.
The backlog was caused by a chemical reagent shortage that halted VUMC's in-house ability to process tests, forcing the nonprofit medical center to outsource some tests to commercial labs — which were seeing similar backlogs. VUMC supplies its own in-house test kits and officials report they now have enough supplies and equipment to continue testing.
Overall, VUMC has screened nearly 16,000 people across its assessment sites and administered 15,660 tests. As of Wednesday night, the labs only had a backlog of around 250 tests.
Commercial labs have contributed 56,500 tests to the total testing volume of 60,000 tests so far. Two weeks ago, VUMC accounted for the bulk of statewide testing, having administered nearly 50 percent of the overall amount. More commercial labs have since stepped into the game to increase the state’s capacity but the medical center still outpaces its local competitors in screening by a landslide: Ascension Saint Thomas has administered about 2,600 tests and TriStar Health System has administered 1,700.
VUMC is now able to turn around results in as little as 12 hours for patients hospitalized with symptoms of COVID-19.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
