Vanderbilt University Medical Center on Monday confirmed 78 of its employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
VUMC spokesman John Howser said all the cases are being tracked internally by the medical center's Occupational Health team. Some of the workers — the complex employs more than 20,000 in all — have recovered and are back working and the rest are self-isolating at home. None were hospitalized.
It is unclear whether all 78 cases held clinical positions, how they became infected or the possibility of transmission. VUMC officials declined to release detailed information.
Vanderbilt has been the leading force in Tennessee’s COVID-19 response. The center has administered nearly half of all tests in the state — more than 10,000 as of Monday morning, 3,000 more than last week. The nonprofit health system has more than 12 designated assessment sites and hospitals that have screened more than 12,000 individuals, and its team has converted a parking garage across from its adult hospital into a screening facility that could be operationalized into additional inpatient beds during a surge.
“It’s like having LeBron James on your team,” Gov. Bill Lee spokesperson Gillum Ferguson told the Post last week.
In addition to screening and care, Vanderbilt is leading efforts to create an antibody-based treatment for COVID-19 and design open-source ventilators to be manufactured in the wake of a nationwide shortage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.