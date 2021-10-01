Vanderbilt University Medical Center has been awarded a five-year, $31.7 million grant from the National Institute of Aging to aggregate data and research on Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias.
According to a press release, the medical research center will combine data from more than 30 research cohorts to produce a large-scale, racially diverse dataset that will support machine learning and genetic research into new drug development.
Vanderbilt will serve as the primary research site among 13 across the country, making up the Alzheimer’s Disease Sequencing Project Phenotype Harmonization Consortium. VUMC’s departments of neurology, biostatistics, electrical engineering and the Vanderbilt Genetics Institute and Vanderbilt Memory and Alzheimer’s Center will lead the initiative.
“Machine learning and large-scale genomics hold incredible promise for moving the field of ADRD research forward,” Timothy Hohman, Vanderbilt associate professor of neurology and one of three principal investigators for the project, said in the release. “The resource we’ll build together stands to deliver the required multimodal data, at the required scale, for first time.”
