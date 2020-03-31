Vanderbilt University Medical Center is looking for temporary nurses willing to aid in the health system's COVID-19 response as patient volumes and the number of infections among health care providers continue to rise.
The nonprofit medical center has established a “Manpower Command Center” to coordinate the recruitment of talent that would serve temporarily as hospitals prep for a surge in patients. Officials are looking to speak with as many nurses as they can and do not have a cap on their efforts.
“We are so appreciative of this goodwill. We do not want to turn away any qualified candidates should we need them if the volume increases,” VUMC spokesperson John Howser told the Nashville Post.
Howser said the health system is not currently seeing a strain on its clinical staff but leaders are planning ahead with nurse recruitment efforts. So far, 86 VUMC employees have tested positive for COVID-19 but it is unclear how many of those are actual clinicians. As of Monday afternoon, 37 were back working after seeing out the necessary quarantine period while 49 were self-isolating. None of them have been hospitalized.
In a press release, VUMC leaders said the length of volunteers' service is uncertain. However, individuals can “reasonably expect to support their assigned clinical areas for six to eight weeks” and could be considered for permanent employment afterward.
Metro Health Director Michael Caldwell said Tuesday his team is seeing a disproportionate increase in infection rate among health care workers as opposed to other essential workers as they continue to be exposed to the virus. He said clinicians identified as having COVID-19 are isolated in their homes until they complete a “monitoring period” before they are released back to work.
This post originally appeared in our sister publication, the Nashville Post.
