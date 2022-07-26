Vanderbilt University Medical Center officials announced Monday plans to build a 15-story inpatient tower on the site of a parking structure between 21st Avenue South and Medical Center Drive.
According to VUMC officials, the project could carry a cost of about $500 million.
The construction, expected to begin this summer and last four-and-a-half years, will be the first significant expansion at VUMC since the 2009 construction of the Critical Care Tower.
The future structure will be called the Link Building and will add nearly 500,000 square feet of inpatient beds, operating rooms, clinics and office space to the Vanderbilt hospital. Vanderbilt University Hospital already operates at more than 90 percent capacity for most of the year, a release noted.
Construction of the Link Building will require the razing of the 11-story Oxford House building, a modernist structure that opened in 1961 and underwent some updates in 2018 (read here). The address of that building is 1313 21st Ave. S.
“Prior to 2020, our health system was already experiencing the need for additional capacity to care for critically ill adult patients,” VUMC CEO Jeff Balser said. “The unprecedented demand placed on our people and facilities during the pandemic underscored the strategic importance for this new facility. This investment will position the medical center to better meet the needs of the increasingly diverse population we serve and strengthen our mission to improve the health of people throughout the region.”
The Link Building is expected to include about 180 inpatient beds and 10 operating rooms. VUMC will also add three floors (600 spaces) to its central garage as part of the expansion.
Architects for the project are Blair, Mui + Dowd of New York, a longtime VUMC partner.
