The COVID-19 pandemic has been a litmus test for the United State’s health care system, identifying its weaknesses in keeping the general population healthy.
But it has also opened the door for meaningful, accelerated change, and Vanderbilt University Medical Center is looking to lead that revolution.
In a new podcast launched Tuesday, Vanderbilt Health DNA: Discoveries in Action, the medical center and 30 of its top researchers and scientists break down the future they are aiming for, and how health care centers can become more connected to their respective communities.
“What if we had this wonderful, interconnected, fair system that was equitable and really after everybody flourishing and reaching their potential?” Bonnie Miller, former Executive Vice President for Educational Affairs and Senior Associate Dean for Sciences Education, asked in the podcast. “It sounds a little utopian, but why not?”
Jeff Balser, VUMC president and chief executive officer, said the first step is taking a more holistic approach to what impacts an individual's health and being present in preventative care that could drive down costs associated with inpatient hospital care.
“[The] system is really a health-focused system rather than a care-focused system,” he said, underlining the need to tap into technology to integrate social determinants of health into patient profiles when assessing their needs. Balser points to recent declines in life expectancy despite major innovation in the field as proof the scope of typical “health care” is no longer enough.
“What determines your longevity has nothing to do with typical health care,” he said. “Eighty percent of longevity is related to factors we are not paying attention to. Like your social, economic and genetic circumstances. All of these things that we’ve kind of seen as peripheral are actually a big deal, and focusing more on those aspects is a big piece. So the orientation of interacting with the health care system only when you’re sick is a model that is increasingly failing.”
Consuelo Wilkins, VUMC’s first-ever vice president and associate dean for health equity, has been working on this her entire career. Interconnecting the impacts of food insecurity and deserts, social health services and genetics, among a multitude of other social determinants, and identifying how those elements impact an individual’s health. Her research will help clinicians consider a broader scope of patients' lives and how those factors influence their health, which in stride will afford patients a health experience that is catered specifically to them.
“Thriving is what we should be striving to have everyone achieve and not just no longer sick,” Wilkins said.
Balser believes Vanderbilt’s quick implementation of telehealth at the onset of the pandemic opened the door to more vigorous change to a health care system often wrapped up in tradition and routine while providing increased accessibility to patients.
As a “mecca” of health care in a state where the majority of rural counties lack sufficient primary care options, let alone specialty options, Balser said telehealth expands the medical center’s ability to provide this level of care to everyone in the state (and beyond). VUMC is bringing along with it an expanded scope of care, providing preventative and disease management based on a more holistic model that considers an individual’s social determinants of health. The health care system wasn’t built for patients, the podcast premises, but Vanderbilt is looking to change that.
“It is the simple truth that — [because] we have done medical care for so long and we are not seeing the kind of benefits that we should — we have to think: How do we do this differently?”
This post originally appeared in our partner publication, the Nashville Post.
