Franklin-based development and investment company Warhorse Venture Partners is starting a push to bring a new sports complex to Franklin.
Penalty Box Radio editor-in-chief Justin Bradford shared on Twitter Friday information from the developer about a new project called the Franklin Sports Complex, which would be built across from the Williamson County Ag Expo on Long Lane.
The developers say it will include "a hockey complex and a multi-sport facility providing indoor uses for volleyball, basketball, soccer, and cheerleading along with complimentary retail shops and restaurants."
"This would be huge for Williamson Co.," Bradford wrote in his tweet.
The City of Franklin will be holding a neighborhood meeting on Zoom on the Envision Franklin Amendment for the space, otherwise called the "Long Lane Sports Complex," on Thursday, Aug. 6, at 6 p.m.
Franklin's Gamble Design Collaborative drew up plans for the proposed space (seen above), and its Greg Gamble is listed as the applicant for the amendment in the message to neighbors.
"This is an application for an Envision Franklin Amendment to revise the design concept from 'Single-Family Residential' to 'Recreation with Special Considerations,'' a letter from the city to residents in the neighborhood reads. "Special Considerations would allow secondary supporting local commercial uses in a master planned setting."
The meeting will allow those from the neighborhood to meet with those involved in the project early in the review process and ask questions of the developers.
If a formal application indeed continues for the project, the letter says the applicant will present it for review to the Franklin Municipal Planning Commission on Sept. 24. Citizens will have a chance to speak on the project at Public Hearing sessions, per the letter.
Williamson County has its share of multi-use sports complexes, but it does not house a major hockey complex. It is home to The Hockey Lab, a hockey training facility.
In 2018, Nashville Predators President and CEO Sean Henry mentioned Williamson County as another possible spot for a team-affiliated hockey complex.
“The more rinks we build, no matter where they are, will be good for the kids and adults that play,” Henry said at the time. “We need to build in Williamson County as well. And when I say build, that’s a plural word. This is not ‘how many more can you do?’ It’s ‘let’s just keep building them.’”
When it was called the A-Game Sportsplex, Cool Springs' TOA Sports Performance Center housed two hockey rinks that closed in 2016.
“We’ve been working with Williamson County for a while,” Henry said in 2018. “When you have someone as forward-thinking as (county mayor) Rogers Anderson, something is going to happen, and when it does, it’s going to be spectacular.”
Bellevue and Antioch have newer hockey complexes that are sponsored by the Predators and Ford Motor Company.
This new project does not appear to have an affiliation with the Predators, at least not yet.
The area in question for the new complex is part of the development boom in Berry Farms and the area around the Ag Expo.
A new bridge on Long Lane that connects it to Old Peytonsville Road will begin construction in 2022, and a new fire station on the grounds of the Ag Expo will be completed in September, per the Franklin Fire Department. The building will include an ambulance wing for Williamson Medical's EMS team.
Geert De Lombaerde contributed to this story.
