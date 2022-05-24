This week, State Rep. Todd Warner made the official announcement of his campaign for re-election to the seat of the redrawn District 92 in the Tennessee House of Representatives.
A local businessman and seventh-generation Tennessee native, Warner is pitted against Spring Hill Alderman Matt Fitterer and former, long-time Williamson County Commissioner Jeff Ford in the Aug. 4 state GOP primary. One Democrat, Angela Hughes, has also petitioned to run but has yet to formally announce her campaign.
“It has truly been one of the greatest experiences of my life to represent the people of our community over the last two years,” said Warner via release. “Even though I have been in office for one term, I still do not call myself a politician by any means. I’m just a small-town family man that loves our community, our state and our country.”
Redistricting this year has removed any parts of Franklin County, Lincoln County and Marion County from District 92 while retaining all of Marshall County. It has also added southeastern parts of Williamson County.
Despite the official announcement coming this week, Warner’s campaign has already been active, garnering criticism for his continued use of Dixieland Strategies out of Alabama — a political marketing agency recently investigated for its connections to campaign finance corruption. The firm has been suspected to be operated by Cade Cothren, former chief of staff for ex-Speaker of the House Glen Casada; both of whom were targeted along with Warner and Rep. Robin Smith in an FBI raid early last year.
Smith’s testimony, which involved a guilty plea to a federal wire fraud charge, castigated Cothren as having established a fake New Mexico-based company called Phoenix Solutions to mask control of Dixieland Strategies.
“Since being elected in 2020, I have learned that it takes guts and a strong moral compass to stand up to the lobbyists and career politicians that have taken over our state capitol,” Warner said. “What I promised two years ago during my campaign is even more important in today’s political environment, and I once again give you my word to always be a strong, trusted voice for our community that will work tirelessly every single day to promote our shared conservative values and protect our constitutional rights.”
Warner’s continued use of Dixieland’s services shows little regard for campaign rules, which has only been buttressed by recent campaign signage violations in Thompson’s Station, a Williamson County town outside District 92. The second violation followed Warner's talks with local officials about the zoning standards that outlawed his use of a semi-truck trailer to advertise his campaign on private, residential property. His repeated use of the sign ostensibly undermined local authority.
“Tennessee has the ability to serve as a national model for the kind of success that bold conservative policymaking can accomplish. Unfortunately, Joe Biden and his cronies in Washington, D.C. want to roll back our successes and turn Tennessee into a welfare state that must rely on the federal government to function,” Warner added. “Under my watch, that will never happen — I will not back down, I will never be afraid to roll up my sleeves and go to work for you and I will never stop working to be the No. 1 freedom-fighting voice for the people of Tennessee.”
