The collections manager for the newly opened National Museum of African American Music in Nashville will be the event speaker for the year’s first installment of the Warwick Lecture Series presented by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County.
Named in honor of County Historian Rick Warwick, the first quarterly event will be held virtually on Thursday, Feb. 25, at 6 p.m. It is free to the public.
Marquita Reed-Wright, who has a background in education, collections management, curatorial management and exhibit design, will present on the museum’s mission to educate the world, preserve the legacy and celebrate the central role African Americans play in creating the American soundtrack. The new museum opened Jan. 18 at 510 Broadway in downtown Nashville.
Reed-Wright has worked with numerous historical groups, organizing collections such as MTSU Center for Historic Preservation, Fisk University Library and Special Collections and the Florida Division of Historical Resources. Areas of research include 19th and 20th century African American history, 20th-century American popular culture, material culture and museology.
“We are so excited to kick off our 2021 lecture series with a speaker the caliber of Dr. Reed-Wright,” said Heritage Foundation Director of Preservation Blake Wintory. “This museum opening in downtown Nashville is going to do wonders for the preservation of African-American music, and we can’t wait to hear from her about the collections and the plans for the museum.”
Reed-Wright will also discuss the new exhibits in her presentation — Harmony in collections: Managing and Building a Collection that reflects community and exhibition narrative.
To learn more about the National Museum of African American Music, go to https://nmaam.org/.
This will be a virtual event and is free to anyone who registers. Details on how to join the meeting will be sent to all registered attendees prior to the event. To register, visit www.williamsonheritage.org/events.
