Williamson County Historian Rick Warwick will be presenting the second lecture in a year-long Warwick Lecture Series hosted by the Heritage Foundation of Williamson County Tuesday, July 7, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Franklin Theatre.
The free-to-the-public event will feature a presentation from Warwick on the historic photographs of Lemuel Parker of the Bingham community.
Parker was considered a jack-of-all-trades — he had a sawmill, he built houses, he was a farmer and he made coffins. In 1910, he purchased a camera, developing processing vat and chemicals from Sears & Roebuck and became a photographer.
A box of glass negatives was found in the upstairs of his log cabin by Dr. Walter Pyle in the early 1950s. Pyle gave the negatives to Pepper Bruce of Fernvale, a fellow photographer. The negatives were given to Warwick in 2000. Since digitized, Parker’s images are sharp, focused and reveal a lot about the lives of the people who lived along Old Hillsboro Road between Bingham and Leiper’s Fork.
“The program will include more than 100 photographs taken by Lemuel Parker starting from 1915 and going into the 1920s,” Warwick said. “The images were made from glass negatives and are extraordinarily sharp and clear, and showcase Lemuel's great eye for composition and ability to capture expressions of his friends and neighbors in Leiper’s Fork and Bingham communities."
This Heritage Foundation-sponsored education program is free and open to the public, but limited seating is available. The event, originally scheduled to be held at the Heritage Foundation offices, has been moved to The Franklin Theatre to allow for additional space to social distance. To comply with COVID-19 guidelines and to ensure everyone’s safety, attendance is limited to 50 and seating will be spaced appropriately.
The Heritage Foundation had announced in mid-June that all programs at the Franklin Theatre would be postponed until 2021, with the exception of two concert events scheduled for late July. For the upcoming Warwick presentation, a spokesperson for the organization said the theater still has enough staff to accommodate the program and that there will be no other ticketed public events for the remainder of the year.
Guidelines for the theater that will be enforced include requiring all patrons to:
- Wear cloth face coverings while in the theater.
- Have temperatures read upon entry to the building.
- Purchase tickets online in advance of the event.
- Arrive at the theater at assigned times as indicated on tickets.
- Refrain from congregating in the lobby or hallways.
- Exit the building promptly at the conclusion of the event.
Tickets must be reserved in advance at www.WilliamsonHeritage.org/Events. Registration will be open until end of business on July 5 and will be limited to the first 50 people who register.
