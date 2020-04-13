As the coronavirus pandemic continues to deal severe economic blows to Tennesseans, with more than a quarter million Tennesseans filing for unemployment for the first time within the past three weeks, Brentwood city leaders voted unanimously on Monday to waive late fees incurred from water bills for a period of three months.
The decision to waive late fees was due in large part to “provide a small measure of relief for Brentwood Water and Sewer customers who may be adversely impacted by the current economic circumstances.” Months in which late fees will be waived include March, April and May.
Ordinarily, Brentwood residents incur a 10 percent penalty added to their water bills if paid past the due date, with services being disconnected if penalties are not paid within one month of the due date.
Through May, residents will not incur any late fees on water bills whatsoever, however, water bills themselves will still be due, and can be paid online by clicking here. Service disconnections have also suspended during the same three-month period.
Based on prior monthly averages, city leaders have estimated the waiving of late fees will net the city a loss of roughly $30,000 in revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.