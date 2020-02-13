Waves Inc., a 47-year-old nonprofit serving individuals with intellectual and development disabilities in Williamson County, will hold its Annual Fundraising Breakfast Tuesday, March 10, at the Williamson County Enrichment Center.
Titled “Changing Lives by Making Waves,” this free event is open to the community. The program gets underway at 7:30 a.m.
Waves Inc. serves individuals through a range of services that includes early learning development, adult residential services, adult day centers, job coaching and employment opportunities. It also offers recycling services to area businesses which provides employment for three service recipients. The Annual Fundraising Breakfast is the primary fundraising event for Waves to support its programming.
The community will learn how lives are being changed by Waves Inc. through the support of the community and hear personal accounts from families who have received services.
“Our ‘Changing Lives by Making Waves’ Annual Breakfast is an opportunity to remind attendees that, after 47 years, we continue to make a positive impact with the families we support and invite our community supporters to learn about our programs and how they can become involved,” Lance Jordan, executive director, said.
The Waves Inc. Annual Fundraising Breakfast is free to attend and will offer catering from Puckett’s Grocery and Restaurant. Those interested in attending can learn more and RSVP here. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.
Through early learning and adult services, Waves serves over 1,000 individuals every year with the mission to empower individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities to progress toward their full potential.
For more information about Waves Inc. and the Annual Fundraising Breakfast, contact Staci Davis at sdavis@wavesinc.com or call 615-786-1705.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.