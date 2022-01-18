Waves Inc. has announced the launch of its new podcast, Waves of Awareness, set to begin Wednesday as a platform for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to share their lives with the community while also creating job skill development opportunities.
This podcast has been made possible through the award of grants from the Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee, according to a press release sent Tuesday from the nonprofit.
The goal of the podcast is to cover topics specific to people with disabilities by talking with them, not about them. This podcast will provide the people served through Waves a voice in an arena where voices with disabilities are rarely heard.
The intention of this podcast is to provide individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities with the opportunity to be heard in everyday scenarios, according to the release. The first episode features Lance Jordan, executive director of Waves, and provides the background of why the podcast was created.
Eric Wilson, who receives services through Waves, serves as the host and sets the example for future hosts on the podcast. Episodes will be released on a weekly basis every Wednesday through Apple and Spotify streaming services.
Through the award of these grants, Waves says it will be able to further its mission of empowering individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities to progress toward their full potential. These funds will provide Waves the opportunity to purchase podcast equipment to record and produce the podcast.
“When Waves was originally founded in 1973, the goal was to create ‘waves’ for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities,” Jordan said. “The creation and launch of this podcast is one more way we can do just that and hopefully reach a larger audience.”
In addition to providing education and entertainment for listeners, Waves of Awareness will also provide job skill development opportunities for the individuals supported. With the purchase of equipment, persons-supported at Waves will be able to learn how to set up the technology and record episodes to develop skills that could enhance their resumes if employment is their goal.
Waves has been working with Spread The Positive, a podcast platform, to create content and learn more about the work behind podcasts. Spread The Positive is based out of Murfreesboro and hosts a variety of podcasts in the Middle Tennessee are with the mission to shine light on what’s going right. The release says partnering with Spread The Positive has helped Waves shape the structure of Waves of Awareness and find a home in the podcast world.
For more information about this topic, call Waves Inc. at 615-786-1705, visit www.wavesinc.com/podcast or email Staci Davis at [email protected].
