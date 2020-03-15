The Williamson County Association of Realtors held its third annual Celebration of Excellence Awards Gala On Saturday Feb. 15, a 1920s-themed night no one will likely soon forget.
As the crowd arrived in their pearls, flapper dresses and fedoras, they were greeted by a champagne hostess serving drinks from her champagne skirt (yes, champagne skirt), according to a press release sent by the WCAR. The night kicked off with aerialists dancing from silks high above the gold draped ballroom, but the attention soon turned to the real stars of the night: The WCAR’s award-winning members.
The gala honors WCAR members at the top of the real estate field. The night features five levels of awards, including Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum, and Titanium. Winners of these awards not only excel in sales but as members of WCAR. Members participate in areas such as the organization’s philanthropic foundation, government affairs, real estate education, and with various committees that work to make the association and community even better. Winners of these awards do the name “Realtor” proud.
Among these members, a few are recognized for their work within the association. One is Jennifer Stacey, who received the REALTOR® Good Works Foundation Champion Award. For this award, the foundation selects a member who is dedicated to the betterment of RGWF and the community. A member who selﬂessly looks to make the foundation and the children the foundation serves the best they can be.
Another winner was the late Jack Jernigan, whose passing inspired the Education Champion Award.This award was created to recognize a true champion in the professional development of WCAR members, to honor a member who works tirelessly to bring the very best professional development opportunities to the association. Although he is gone, this award will carry on as Jernigan’s legacy at WCAR, inspiring all those who strive to learn and increase the professionalism in the real estate industry.
The awards program concluded with the prestation of the Best of the Year Awards. The first award presented in this category was for Affiliate of the Year.This award recognizes an afﬁliate that has risen to the challenge of giving back to the WCAR Realtors. They have given their time, money and themselves in such a way there is no denying they have a passion for the industry they service every day.
With so many impressive affiliates, the association struggled to select a winner. After a long debate, the nominee list was narrowed to just two individuals. Without these members, WCAR could not have accomplished what it did in 2019. This year WCAR decided to do something they had never done before and named two Affiliates of the Year, Yvette Meldrum of Mid-State Title and Heath Albritton of Renasant Mortgage Lending.
The second Best of the Year award presented was for the Rookie of the Year. This award recognizes one Realtor that began a career in the real estate industry within the last 24 months. Within that time, the Realtors nominated for this award started a new career, extended their education training, and gave back to the Realtor community all while thriving in their sales volume and catering to the daily needs of their clients. This year’s Rookie of the Year Award went to Amy Pappas of Parks.
The last Best of the Year Award of the night was the coveted REALTOR® of the Year Award. This is WCAR’s most prestigious award. It recognizes a member that has dedicated their life to bettering the real estate industry. This Realtor truly cares for every client and takes pride in helping those clients find a home they can be proud to call their own.
They are chosen because they are at the forefront of the industry through leadership roles, extensive training, numerous accomplishments, and their investment in WCAR. The Realtor of the Year knows that being a Realtor is about more than sales; it is about relationships and investing in others. WCAR is proud to call Kyle Shults of Keller Williams Realty our 2019 REALTOR® of the Year.
The night did not end there. No sooner than the applause for our winners ended the applause for the 12 South Band began. Members leapt to their feet and on to the dance floor, putting their flapper dresses to the test, as the band played hits from the ’80s to today. Realtors, affiliates, family and friends came together to celebrate their achievements in 2019 and kick of their own Roaring ’20s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.