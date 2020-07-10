The Williamson County Association of Realtors has selected a new CEO with 27 years of experience in the association and nonprofit sectors.
After several months of searching and combing through numerous qualified applicants, WCAR announced recently that Mike Dvorak will take over the leadership duties of the more than 2,500-member organization.
He is responsible for all administration and management of the association, based on member needs, with a focus on community relations and advocacy.
"His experience, authenticity and drive were apparent from the start,” Jordan Vaughn, board president, said in a news release. “This new partnership and the vision of the future of the association together is inspiring and full of hope."
Dvorak began his career with the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners in his hometown of Chicago. He has previously served as the executive director of the Atlantic Coast Dental Association in West Palm Beach, Fla., and most recently as executive director and lobbyist for the Tennessee Dental Association.
Dvorak currently serves on the board of directors of the Tennessee Society of Association Executives and is involved in many professional organizations.
"I am humbled and excited to have the opportunity to work with a great group of individuals who care deeply about their profession," Dvorak said. "It is my honor to be a part of the Williamson County Association of Realtors team."
Since making Williamson County his home, Dvorak, his wife, Stacey, and their two sons have become heavily involved in the community. Stacey has served as a teacher's assistant at a private downtown Franklin secondary school. The family has been involved with various charities, Franklin High School, the Franklin Special School District and their local church.
As a registered lobbyist, Dvorak has also been involved with state, local and national advocacy efforts regarding associations, nonprofits and small businesses.
"Mike is ready to get to know each of our members and to continue to share the value WCAR brings to its realtors and affiliates alike,” Vaughn said. "With Mike's 25-plus years in association management, there is no doubt we are poised for great accomplishments together.”
For more information, visit www.wcartn.org.
