Williamson County Schools has announced the list of 2022-23 Late Start Days for middle and high school students, and Early Release Days for elementary school students.
Late Start Days, previously known as Power Mondays, result in a 45-minute late start for one day per week (a few weeks will be excluded because of vacation periods) for approximately 24 weeks during the school year.
All district middle and high schools will be required to add seven extra minutes each day to implement the late start schedule.
During this time, faculty and staff participate in Professional Learning sharing expertise and working together to improve teaching skills and the academic performance of students.
Buses operate on the regular schedule on these days. Students who arrive at the regular time will be given the opportunity to choose from several supervised activities until the school day begins.
New for 2022-23, elementary schools will participate in Early Release Days 11 Wednesdays during the school year.
On those days, elementary schools will release approximately two hours early. Seven extra minutes will be added to each school day to implement the early release schedule.
These days will provide teachers within their Professional Learning Communities, PLCs, the opportunity to focus on improving student academic outcomes through common planning, development of common assessments, analysis of student mastery of specific standards, etc., per WCS.
- Buses and car lines will operate at dismissal.
- Students who can’t be picked up on early release days can remain at school until the regular release time.
- A second round of elementary bus routes will run after the secondary school bus routes are completed, leaving on the same schedule as regular school days.
- SACC hours will continue on the regular schedule.
Middle & High Student Late Start Dates
- Monday, August 15
- Monday, August 22
- Monday, August 29
- Tuesday, September 6
- Monday, September 12
- Monday, September 19
- Monday, September 26
- Monday, October 3
- Monday, October 17
- Monday, October 24
- Monday, October 31
- Monday, November 7
- Monday, November 14
- Monday, November 28
- Monday, December 5
- Monday, January 9
- Monday, January 17
- Monday, January 23
- Monday, January 30
- Monday, February 6
- Monday, February 13
- Monday, February 27
- Monday, March 6
- Monday, March 20
- Monday, March 27
- Monday, April 3
- Monday, April 10
Elementary Student Early Release Dates
- Wednesday, August 24
- Wednesday, September 7
- Wednesday, September 21
- Wednesday, October 26
- Wednesday, November 9
- Wednesday, November 30
- Wednesday, January 11
- Wednesday, January 25
- Wednesday, February 8
- Wednesday, March 8
- Wednesday, March 29
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.