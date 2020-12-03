If you've been going to Williamson County Schools athletic events this fall, you might notice some changes headed into the winter months.
With the pandemic reaching its peak and sports shifting to fully indoor venues, the risk of community spread has only heightened for athletes, coaches, cheerleaders and fans who wish to partake in the various functions of game day.
To WCS Athletic Director Darrin Joines, a roof makes all the difference as to why you might not see as many fans at games as you did in the fall.
"Let's be honest, well, first of all, we're inside," Joines said about the changes that have been implemented by the school system. "Inside changes it. It just changes the look of it, it changes the reality of it. We're also, when you're talking basketball and wrestling in particular, those seasons take place in a time of year where there tends to be more sickness anyway, right?
"So that kind of adds to it. So the thought process was, we still want people to be able to attend at some level, but how can we do that and make an adjustment for those particular sports in those particular venues?"
The answer in part comes in limiting access to ticketing. Joines says that four tickets will be given to any athletic participant at the high school level, including those on the cheer team.
Rather than sell capacity general admission tickets like WCS did in the fall, this will limit those who attend to who the athletic participant wishes to give those tickets to for the game.
Joines says this will alter how students sections will look for now, but that these changes aren't permanent.
"I'm not saying that we won't go back and have some students there," Joines said. "I mean, certainly there could be some students get in on those four tickets because students are part of those families as well. But it's not going to look maybe like football looked, at least not right now."
Another big change will be that WCS athletes will be required to wear masks when not in competition, and coaches will be required to wear masks at all times.
Joines reiterated that, while these implementations won't last forever and could amend a bit if the virus slows its spread, there's reason for added precautions.
"The cases are up," he said, adding to the urgency health care officials across the region are stressing as ICU bed counts begin to dwindle and COVID cases surge to new heights. "That's going to always get our attention."
Streaming on NFHS will help those not able to attend
With change come compromise, but with compromise comes new opportunity.
While some might not be able to attend some of the biggest Williamson County games this season, Joines says the county has signed a contract with the NFHS Network to stream games this winter, which he describes as an "ace in the hole."
He says that, by the third week in December, every WCS gym will have a camera hooked up that will livestream games for those unable to attend in person.
"By the third week in December, every game can be watched on that network," Joines said. "If there's anything that takes place in a gym, then you can watch that from the comfort of your own home.
"That's another thing that makes us feel pretty good about it is there's still going to be opportunities to watch these games."
Athletes the priority going ahead for WCS
Joines knows that there will be plenty of input from the community going ahead on any potential shifts with sports - he's been fielding calls from various participants in the WCS sporting experience, all with different takes on how to go forth in this new reality.
But, in his mind, it's the athletes who come first, always.
"We've got to do right by them," Joines said. "And my job is to do right by the coaches who are going to do right by them. So that's going to be first.
"We've got to think about...how does this decision impact the student-athletes? And then it sort of moves from there. I mean, obviously, their parents are a concern. Their fellow students are a concern. But we're going to put that athlete sort of at the top of that list in terms of determining what's right."
The pandemic isn't going anywhere, after all, and safety has to be atop the list for making calls on what to do. But for Joines, it's about doing it safely without losing the potential for athletic participation altogether.
"I very strongly believe if we can give these students and their parents an opportunity to play in a safe environment, we need to do it because they need it; they really need it," Joines said.
"If it's not safe, we're not going to play," he added. "What I need to do, and what we need to do from the district level, is to take a look at what the information is, and make decisions, and try to play if we can. If we can't, let's pause it, change it, whatever we need to do."
This is part one of a two-part conversation with Joines. Check back next week for ruminations on how the fall went for WCS athletics from Joines and thoughts about the possibilities for spring 2021.
