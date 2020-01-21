By a vote of 10-2 and after a moderate amount of discussion, members of the Williamson County Schools Board of Education selected Legacy Monday night as the name of the middle school currently under construction on Henpeck Lane.
Located next to Oak View Elementary School, the district’s 49th school to be built is scheduled to be ready for the start of the 2020-21 school year in August. Legacy beat out the other two nominated names by a naming committee, Oak View and Oakstead, during the January meeting at the Williamson County Administrative Building. Eliot Mitchell, 3rd District, and KC Haugh, 11th District, voted against Legacy.
“As far as feedback… it was very much between Oak View and Legacy,” Haugh said. “I think when you have a really difficult decision, it means you probably have two really good options.”
Perhaps the person with the most vested interest in the name of the school was its principal, Alicia Justice. She was at the meeting, listening intently to what each school board member was touting in regards to the name.
“It feels amazing to finally be able to email our school community, talk with our school community, and call us by name,” Justice said.
“I would like to say a very heartfelt thank-you to our naming committee and school board for their hard work and dedication to the development of our school name. I know a lot of time and work and energy and thought goes into the naming of a school. I’d also like to thank all the families who submitted suggestions, who were involved in the process and were watching that process unfold.
“At our new middle school, we will create a new long-lasting legacy built on the richness of the whole school community.”
Next on the docket is the creation of a school nickname and mascot. That’s when the fun begins, Justice said.
“Now that we have a name, I will be contacting our Legacy Middle School community tomorrow, and that’s kind of the first order of business we do,” she said. “Ultimately the students vote on the mascot, and I’m really interested to see what they come up with.”
