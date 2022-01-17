With a shortage of educators and other employees throughout the Williamson County Schools district, members of the Board of Education will vote Tuesday night on a recommendation for both an immediate pay raise for all teachers and staff and additional monies to hire new employees.
WCS Superintendent Jason Golden presented the resolutions Thursday night at the board’s first work session of the year, and members will vote whether to approve them when they hold their January meeting Tuesday night. Several other items are also on the agenda.
Regarding the specific pay raise resolution, Golden explained that he and Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson have been discussing the “quickly changing market environment” the past few months. County government beyond the school district is also facing a shortage of workers.
“I am excited about that possibility [of pay raises] because, frankly, this is unprecedented in my experience for government to take such a significant step in the middle of a budget year to address quickly changing market conditions,” Golden told board members Thursday.
If approved by board members and later by the county commission at its next meeting Feb. 14, the resolution would call for a mid-year raise of 3 percent for regular full- and part-time salaried staff and a $1 per hour raise for regular hourly paid staff. Total cost is $3,914,269, and would come from the current fund balance. The pay raise would go into effect Feb. 1.
A separate resolution recommends an amendment to the current school budget to add $3,404,971 for additional general educators and special education teachers. That money would come from the fund balance as well.
Discussion led to a few clarifying questions from board members, but no red flags were raised. District 9 member Rick Wimberly did point out the bigger issue facing public education non only in Williamson County but also across the country.
“As good as this is for our teachers, I don’t think this is going to solve our teacher- shortage problem,” he said. “There are long-term things we have to do.”
Golden echoed that concern, adding how a general trend shows a decline of college graduates seeking careers in education.
“My vision for this [pay raise proposal] is, it’s going to be more a value in retention, to let teachers know we appreciate them and what they’re going through, and our classified staff the same,” Golden said. “The shortage of teachers continues to be a problem. The most stark change we have seen with teacher recruiting over the past three years is the number of applicants has substantially dropped. And that’s going to continue as long as there’s a shortage of teachers.”
All of Thursday’s work session can be viewed by going here. Click here for the link to see the livestream of Tuesday’s monthly meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m.
