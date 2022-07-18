The Williamson County Board of Education will gather Thursday at 6 p.m. for a special-called meeting regarding the appeal of an application for a new charter school that would operate in the county.
The full school board is expected to vote on a committee’s denial in May of an application submitted by the Founders Classical Academy to open a K-12 charter school. A 14-member charter school review committee — consisting of school board member Jay Galbreath, three assistant superintendents, principals, central office staff and community members, among others — voted unanimously in May to deny the organization’s appeal.
Founders Classical Academy, which is part of the Texas-based ResponsiveED Family of Schools, submitted an application for a public charter school in Williamson County on Feb. 1 this year. Based on the guidance from the Tennessee Department of Education and board policy 1.901, the WCS board-approved review committee evaluated the application to formulate a recommendation to the board.
The committee recommended denial of the charter application after a thorough review, and the full board voted to uphold the committee’s decision. Founders Classical decided to appeal the denial, and submitted a revised application on May 26.
Upon final review of individual scoring rubrics, the ratings given by each committee member within the three rubric categories (academics, operations and finances) were averaged to determine the summary rating for each category. For an application to be deemed ready for approval, the summary rating for all applicable categories must meet or exceed the standard set by the state.
While the committee determined the school’s academic plan meets the standard, they agreed the operation and financial plans did not. The review committee, therefore, agreed to not recommend approval of the school’s appeal.
According to board policy, public comment in a special-called meeting will be allowed as long as it’s related to the topic at hand.
The meeting will be held in the Williamson County Administrative Complex at 1320 West Main St. in Franklin.
